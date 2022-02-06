Union Budget 2022: Resilient and Equitable Transformation in the Amrit Kaal

The Union Budget 2022 began with the finance minister acknowledging the lives affected by the grave impacts of the pandemic and the need to rebound, recover, and build a resilient India. We are moving on from a difficult year, but the strength and compassion our country showed gives us hope for a positive recovery.

The pandemic witnessed the combined efforts of the government, private sector, and civil society for rapid health response, to prevent large scale hunger and deprivation. This collaborative approach is going to be the new norm. Under a futuristic blueprint for PM GatiShakti in the Amrit Kaal leading to 100 years of India’s independence, inclusive development for women, youth, and farmers is a transformative move.