Union Budget 2023: Amid Global Recession, Will Govt’s Capex Push Drive Growth?

Capex in central government and central public sector in India takes place through two channels—from the budget and through Internal and Extra-Budgetary Resources (IEBR) of public sector enterprises.

In BE2022-23, total public sector Capex was Rs 12.20 lakh crore comprising Rs 7.5 lakh crore through budget and Rs 4.7 lakh crore through IEBRs. Budget 2023-24 increases this to Rs 14.89 lakh crore, comprising budget Capex of Rs 10.01 lakh crore and IEBR of Rs 4.88 lakh core. Total public sector Capex increase is of Rs 2.69 lakh crore. As increase in IEBRs is quite subdued, overall increase in Capex comes down to 22%, and not 33%.

Further, when one examines the nature of Capex provision, one finds that certain expenditure provisions are not Capex at all.

To take one big example in case of IEBRs, the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DoFPD) has IEBR of as high as Rs 1.45 lakh crore in BE2023-24. The IEBR of DoFPD is not for any capital expenditure. It is essentially for taking credit from banks for buying and stocking food grains. Excluding this increase, the public sector IEBR Capex comes down to Rs 3.43 lakh crore.

Government Capex of Rs 10 lakh crore includes loans to the state governments for capital expenditure of Rs 1.3 lakh crore in BE2023-24. Capex loans to the states are neither central government’s Capex nor additional Capex for the economy as such Capex loans substitute states’ own borrowings for Capex to that extent. If we exclude Rs 1.30 lakh crore, the centre’s budgetary Capex falls to Rs 8.71 lakh crore.