Bengal 2021: BJP’s Rise & Future Life of Bengali ‘Exceptionalism’

The word ‘exceptionalism’ is being repeatedly used in the run-up to the Bengal elections.

There is much chatter that there isn’t any ‘real’ Bengali ‘exceptionalism’ – as the BJP is on the rise there – and that the true hubs of ‘exceptionalism’ are Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

However, in this vacuous debate lies indications of why the Indian intelligentsia completely failed to understand Indian politics in the last few years.