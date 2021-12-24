UK’s Omicron Surge: Lessons for India – Heed Scientific Advice

The UK was initially slow with its booster programme, but with the advent of Omicron, 24-hour vaccination centres and army assistance has been called in to accelerate booster vaccination. In fact, Israel is now starting a second booster programme. It is imperative India gets going with its booster programme and vaccinating children with Omicron cases rising in the country. According to several scientists and on-ground studies, following the two AstraZeneca vaccines, an mRNA booster gives greater protection. Many people I know in the UK who had AstraZeneca now have had Pfizer boosters. It is probably time India moves to secure mRNA vaccines.

While the world has been suffering from this pandemic for two years now, scientists have been working at finding cures for this deadly virus. The one thing that the UK did well in was securing the vaccines even before approval. But political vacillations overriding medical and scientific advice has landed us in a mess.