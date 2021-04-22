Visa Overhaul, Vaccines: Why Indians Must Consider Studying in UK

The UK is one of the most popular destinations for Indian students studying abroad. They enrich our higher education institutions, businesses, and communities with their presence.

The British government has recently established a new Higher Education Sector Group. The group will be chaired by the UK International Education Champion Sir Steve Smith. It has been formed to help shape the policy of the British Council, the body founded by the government, with a remit to “build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language”.

One of the group’s main aims is to create more opportunities for students and researchers to study and work overseas.