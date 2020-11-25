The Male Ego: How Trump’s Battle Is Only Against Himself

Donald Trump has grown up in a set-up that was conducive to victory. As a billionaire with multiple businesses, hailing from an influential family, Trump’s inter-generational wealth and power have pedestalised him enough to give him a big ego-boost. The Independent highlights how Trump’s cult of personality is election-proof, describing him as “Messianic leader who could do no wrong” according to his followers. His ever-powerful position in life, strengthened by the presidency and the importance it gave him, planted the seed of invincibility in Trump’s mind. This automatically ruled out any possibility of losing, or simply being second to anyone. In this context, losing the election would mean failure – something the president isn’t used to.