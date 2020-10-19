Why ‘Tough Guy’ Trump Downplayed COVID Infection & What It Means

When I first heard that US President Trump had been infected with COVID-19 just a month before polling for his re-election, my first thought was that he would gain a lot of sympathy votes. After all, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s popularity soared after he was hospitalised with the disease. And sympathy votes of another sort have led to landslide electoral victories in South Asia, as with Rajiv Gandhi’s 1984 election, a couple of months after his mother was assassinated.

In contrast to Johnson, however, a large number of polls have shown that Trump’s popularity dropped after his hospitalisation. He had already trailed his competitor, Joe Biden, by about 6 to 10 points through much of this year, but the gap increased to between 12 and 17 points, according to some opinion polls, immediately after his hospitalisation.