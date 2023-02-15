Tripura Polls & TIPRA Motha: How Party Lends an 'X Factor' To Battle Against BJP

This time in the Northeastern state of Tripura which is going to polls on 16 February, there is a major force that can turn the tide — TIPRA Motha of the royal scion Pradyot Debbarma.

The state has 20 seats reserved for the Scheduled Tribes but the Motha which is currently heading the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), is contesting 42 seats.

Some of the prominent candidates include TTAADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia in Bagma (ST), deputy CEM of TTAADC Animesh Debbabrma in Asharambari (ST), former IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma in Simna (ST) and former TTAADC Opposition leader and ex-BJP leader Hangsha Kumar Tripura in Chawmanu (ST).

It has also given tickets to six women candidates including Nandita Debbarma Reang in Karbook (ST), Meri Debbarma in Kamalpur and Swapna Debbarma in Mandaibazar (ST).