Tripura & Amravati Unrest: How Fake News Undid Communal Peace in Two States

Two BJP MLAs, Benoy Bhusan Das of Panisagar and Biswabandhu Sen of Dharmanagar, and two CPI(M) MLAs, Mobassar Ali of Kailashahar and

Islam Uddin of Kadamtala, were present, along with speakers from local communities. In another peace meeting held in Kailashahar, District Magistrate UK Chakma, state Cabinet Minister Bhagaban Das, local CPI(M) MLA Mobassar Ali, Unakoti district Congress president Badrujjaman and leaders of different faiths were present.

With the active coordination of administration, political representatives (both ruling and opposition) and people from all communities, normalcy was restored in these areas.