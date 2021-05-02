What Mamata’s Win Means for Bengal and Strong Regional Leadership

And Modi, whose charisma and vote-catching power is legion, held multiple rallies throughout the interminable eight-phase elections, raining down a barrage of taunts and jibes against ‘Didi’ and the charges against her party — corruption, misgovernance and minority appeasement.

The pandemic forgotten, almost the entire top brass of the BJP camped in Bengal to keep up the pressure. If you went by optics alone, it seemed that Mamata was about to be shown the door.