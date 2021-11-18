TMC is on a High in Bengal But There's Discontent Brewing in Its Ranks

On 14 November, in the presence of minister Ghulam Rabbani, turncoats and leaders from all nine blocks of North Dinajpur district, party’s district president Kanaia Lal Agarwal said, “Don’t keep your ego. Many people from other parties joined TMC. In future, more will come. We all need to work together.”

Hundreds of departures from the saffron party at the lower levels are happening in almost all administrative blocks in the state. The mass exodus resulted in a humiliating defeat of BJP in the recent bypolls in seven constituencies. Not only did the BJP lose all seven assembly segments, the party lost deposits in three of them.

However, despite Banerjee’s assertion that, “Those who betrayed our party for money will not be considered”, it does seem that many of those who had “betrayed” the party, are now being accommodated.

Former Bidhannagar mayor and MLA Sabyasachi Dutta joined BJP right after 2019 Lok Sabha election results. Dutta blatantly attacked the TMC and the chief minister during the 2021 assembly election. He even contested from Bidhannagar but was defeated by state minister Sujit Bose.

Bose publicly expressed his reservations on Dutta's return to the TMC. Even then, on 7 October, Dutta was re-inducted. Dutta and Bose have been arch-rivals since long and they fought bitterly during the election in Bidhannagar.

Veteran TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy had also expressed his displeasure on Dutta’s rejoining and said, “If people who attacked our party and Mamata Banerjee, the people who contested against us just few months return, then it will upset our workers. Sincere workers and party loyalists will be disheartened.”

Since Dutta’s return, clashes between two groups started in Bidhannagar. Recently, Dutta’s close aide Udayan Sarkar filed an FIR against the minister’s son. And Bose loyalist Supriyo Chakraborty, filed a counter FIR against Dutta’s supporters.

Just like Dutta, another high-profile defector from TMC was former minister Rajib Banerjee. Banerjee joined BJP two months before the assembly election and contested from Howrah’s Domjur assembly. He was defeated by TMC Kalyan Ghosh by a margin of over 42,000 votes.

Right after the election results, Banerjee started posting cryptic messages from his social media handles openly supporting TMC. On 31 October, Banerjee was re-inducted into the TMC in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

Reacting strongly, senior party leader and three-time MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “I have to accept that the top leadership of the party has included Rajib Banerjee in the party, but Mamta Banerjee had said during a meeting in Domjur that Rajib Banerjee has three-four houses in Gariahat and his transaction is going on in Dubai. But I don't know why such a person was included back in the party. In order to stay in TMC, everyone has to obey the top leadership of the party. Even I have to.”