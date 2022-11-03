'Tool Of RSS': Can Governors and State Govts End Their Political Tug Of War?

Whether that is true or not, what is indisputable is that their role as the ex-officio chancellor of state universities, is the most commonly used stick that Governors employ to beat Opposition-ruled governments with. Khan has been doing the same. In December 2021, he alleged that the appointment of the VC of Kannur University was a political one.

Unfortunately, even if such contentions have merit, they will always be vitiated by the fact that the Governor himself or herself is a political appointee of the Centre, and increasingly, not deemed to be without bias when they occupy office in a state governed by an Opposition party.

The Justice Punchhi Commission set up by the Centre in 2007 to examine Centre-State relations had recommended that “the Governor should not be vested with the rights to appoint VCs, which has not been provided by the Constitution,” and said that there would be a “clash of functions and powers”.

Subsequently, several states have passed laws to strip the Governor of the power to appoint vice-chancellors. In June this year, the West Bengal legislative Assembly passed a bill making the chief minister the chancellor of all state universities. Tamil Nadu passed two laws in April to empower the state government to appoint VCs, instead of the Governor. Maharashtra, too, has taken a similar step. In 2013, Gujarat, where Narendra Modi was chief minister at the time, also took away the Governor’s role as the one who has the last word on the appointment of VCs.