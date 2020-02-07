The Great Digital Divide: Why India Must Ensure Internet for All

Internet has penetrated all aspects of human life. It has profoundly altered the ways we communicate, behave and connect. According to Web Foundation, the internet is a “public good and a basic human right, which should benefit all of humanity equally.”

Apart from enabling the growth of an internet society, it has also aided the expansion of digital businesses in India ranging from Flipkart, Paytm, MakeMyTrip, Amazon, Zomato and Swiggy. It has contributed to the Information and communication technologies (ICTs) monitored ‘Internet Economy.’

Internet is a key component of the very same infrastructure that can aid in the smooth transition from physical citizenry to digital citizenry across the world.Expansion of an online community is far broader than a physical community.