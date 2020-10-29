Can Film Star Kushboo & Ex-Cop Annamalai Rewrite BJP’s TN Script?

In the 1992 Tamil blockbuster ‘Annamalai’, actor Kushboo Sundar paired with super star Rajinikanth who was Annamalai, a poor milk man who turns into a business tycoon to avenge betrayal by a friend. Like most Rajinikanth films of that genre, ‘Annamalai’ set Tamil box offices ablaze.

However, in 2021, Kushboo Sundar, who has jumped ship from the DMK to the Congress and now to the Bharatiya Janata Party, doesn’t have Rajini – the reel life Annamalai – in real life politics, and has for company a real life K Annamalai, the young IPS officer who spurned the police and took to politics!

The actor and former cop’s entry into the BJP has been widely publicised, and has given the BJP air time in news space, but can they make any difference to the party’s prospects in Dravidian politics?