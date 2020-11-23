Can Amit Shah & Modi ‘Help’ BJP-AIADMK Fight Anti-Incumbency?

The ruling AIADMK and the BJP on Saturday, 21 November, announced that they would fight the upcoming State Assembly elections due in May 2021 as allies.

With both facing possible anti-incumbency, they have decided to sail or sink together to mount a challenge to Opposition leader DMK chief MK Stalin, who is going all out to capture power.

For Stalin, who is in his late 60s, it's a ‘now or never’ battle as he had remained ‘Ever the Prince and Never the King’ under his father, four-time chief minister and party boss for 50 years – M Karunanidhi. Stalin formally assumed the party leadership only after the passing of DMK patriarch a couple of years ago.

Chief Minister E Palanisamy and Deputy O Panneerselvam, who assumed power after the passing of tall leader Jayalalitha in December 2016, and who owe their position to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are going to seek a mandate on the basis of their government's performance in the last few years.