Supreme Court Judges Laud Open Prisons: Are They The Way Forward?

Prisoners are ordinary human beings, who are subject to stigma and hostility for their worst mistake, without being provided with the resources to address what caused them to commit such mistakes in the first place- whether mental health issues, poverty, isolation, homelessness, or lack of education.

Ajit Singh, Former Director General of Police (Rajasthan), much like many scholars, in fact believes that the state through closed prisons reproduces criminality. When you cage people and subject them to squalor, violence, and trauma, you make them resentful and toxic, and in a way provoke them to continue committing crimes even upon release.

Though open prisons are run by the state, they are set-up as rehabilitative community spaces, where people stay in houses, many with their families and children. Open prisons provide an alternative to the traditional prison system with minimal security, allowing prisoners to work, build skills, and maintain social ties with the outside world.

While prisoners at the open prison in Cherlapally, Hyderabad are paid to tend crops, fish, and raise chickens, prisoners at the open prison in Anantapur, in Andhra Pradesh have cultivated medicinal herbs for a drug company.