What Indian Courts Must Note: Rape Can’t Be ‘Settled’ Via Marriage

During a hearing against the rejection of anticipatory bail by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court to a man accused of raping a minor, the Chief Justice of India asked the accused whether he would be willing to marry the survivor; and that if he did, he could get bail and keep his government job. These ‘observations’ evoked sharp condemnation.

A comment by a Supreme Court official which termed the criticism unfair, as the query was only made by the CJI based on records, is even more unfortunate. It reveals that there has been no engagement with the basis of the criticism.

The criticism of the Chief Justice is not because he is supposed to have come up with the idea of the accused marrying the survivor.