Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Why is it that when Microsoft's Bill Gates, Twitter's Jack Dorsey stepped down from their positions, the people didn't question their decision but Facebook's 'tech goddess' Sheryl Sandberg wasn't treated the same way, writes Rinku Ghosh. Slamming those who accused her of betraying the feminist cause by trading her hard-won position for personal comfort, Ghosh writes in a column in The Telegraph, that one needs to give credit for her work and also consider that Sandberg might have felt choked by the toxicity of the workspace.