Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Taking a leaf out of the Punjab Suba movement, Pramod Kumar, in his piece for The Indian Express, writes that the recent churning within Congress that led to the selection of a Sikh-only Chief Minister serves as a throwback back to the identity-based politics of yesteryears, which "may not succeed."

The movement, which began in the mid-sixties, drew sharp battle lines between the Congress which talked about secular nationalism, as opposed to the Akali leadership seeking Sikh predominance in a “reorganised Punjab”.