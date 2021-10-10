Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In his column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram reminds us of "The People's Commands" that are prescribed in the Constitution of India while bemoaning the tragic events of Lakhimpur Kheri.

Accusing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of running Uttar Pradesh with his own law, and not Indian law, Chidambaram lashes out at UP Police for maintaining "Mr Adityanath’s law and Mr Adityanath’s orders."