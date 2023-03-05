Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express, takes issue with the fact that Rahul Gandhi was delivering a speech at a business school in Cambridge University when the election results for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland came in. Questioning why the Congress leader was not around to examine the party's failure in the elections, she further says that one of the ways in which Prime Minister Modi has managed to woo the Northeast is by "bringing modernity to a region that was once famous for violent secessionist movements."