Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In his column, for the Indian Express, senior Congress leader and former advocate P Chidambaram writes wittingly, a speech, which he wished the prime minister would make as India turned 75 on 15 August, 2022. In this article, he opines how the Modi government repeatedly failed in the implementation of policies such as the demonetisation and GST. Through this satirical piece, he also expresses his wish that the prime minister would withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act and ensure communal harmony in the country.