Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

With results of the pivotal Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in sight, P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, questions the need for a 'tough' leader in UP, along with the official sanction given to encounters, the increase in the state’s debt and a rise in poverty.

Stating that tough can mean different things – from being determined to being obstinate to being a bully or a violent person, Chidambaram quotes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who at a recent election campaign in Bahraich had said, “when turmoil is prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.”

However, Chidambaram points out, Bahraich is one of three districts in UP where, according to NITI Aayog, the poverty ratio is over 70 percent.