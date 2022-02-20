Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

The government is not concerned about creating jobs, P Chidambaram opines in his column in The Indian Express, pointing to the fact that the word ‘jobs’ occurred in three places in the 90-minute, 157-paragraph Budget speech.

Citing a talk by Dr Devi Shetty, a renowned cardio-thoracic surgeon, he contests that millions of jobs for the unemployed that can be created across sectors with little effort, if resources are focussed in the right place.