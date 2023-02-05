Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

R Vineel Krishna, in an article in The Tribune, speaks of the lengths that the Odisha government went to to create the perfect venue for the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup. He says that despite several obstacles, the fact that the state government could manage to create the best possible atmosphere for the tournament despite facing several obstacles is nothing short of a miracle. He also says that the Hockey World Cup was so personal to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik that he shed "tears of joy" when the tournament was received warmly by fans and players alike.