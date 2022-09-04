Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, Congress leader P Chimbaram analyses the National Statistical Office's (NSO) estimates for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2022-2023, and what it means for the layperson. The NSO pegged India's growth rate for the April-June period at 13.5 percent.

He provides a clear table detailing Gross Value Additions (GVA) for the first quarter across five sectors for the fiscal years 2019-2020, 2021-2022, and 2022-2023, leaving out 2020-2021 as the COVID-19 lockdowns had hit the economy badly.

Chidambaram finds that the economy had indeed recovered in 2021-2022, sectoral growth had not reached the level of output in 2019-2020 – which he calls "the normal year" – except for the agriculture sector. While growth in agriculture and the "Finance, Real Estate etc." sector looked promising, the lack of it in the other three sectors considered show that the economic growth has not been up to the mark.