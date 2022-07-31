Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
We sifted through the papers to find the best opinion reads, so you won't have to.
The Dragon in the Room
P Chidambaram, in his weekly column for The Indian Express, questions the central government's policy towards China, arguing that Pakistan, despite being India's rival historically, is not the main concern anymore. Going into the details of the Sino-Indian clashes of March-April 2020, Chidambaram wants us to "admit the hard facts," one of which is that "China claims the entire Galwan Valley."
"The elephant — or dragon — in the room is China. One thing is clear: the BJP government, for all its chest-thumping against Pakistan, is totally clueless about how to deal with the aggression of China. It must rankle Prime Minister Modi that he did not get the true measure of Mr Xi Jinping when both sat on a jhoola on October 11, 2019, at Mammallapuram in Tamil Nadu. Even while the jhoola was swinging gently to the cool sea breeze, China’s PLA was in an advanced stage of planning to intrude into Indian territory. On January 1, 2020, President Xi signed the order authorising military action. PLA forces crossed the LAC into Indian territory in March-April 2020."P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
India's Shame
Historian Ram Guha, in his piece for The Telegraph, lashes out at the Indian government's continued silence on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He tries to remind us that "Ukrainians are to the Russians now what the Bangladeshis once were to the Pakistanis," and while we were right to "castigate" the Pakistani army for its "savagery" in 1970-71, India's refusal to condemn the Russian assault would mean complicity in what he calls President Vladimir Putin's "crimes" in Ukraine.
"One may speculate about the reasons behind the Government of India’s deeply unsatisfactory response to events in Ukraine. Perhaps it is our dependence on Russian military supplies that is at work here. Perhaps the ruling party’s ideologues fear that if we stress the fact that Ukrainians have the right to be a free nation, then some people might make the same sort of case for the Kashmiris or the Nagas. Perhaps the government hopes that by diversifying our sources of oil, it may be able to keep inflation under control and, thereby, avert social discontent. Perhaps even after eight years as prime minister, Narendra Modi is not really au fait with the complexities of international geopolitics and thus cannot take a stand."Ramachandra Guha, The Telegraph
Boris’s Term Reflected A Clear Shift In UK’s Society
Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak's chances of becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom is a testament to the shift in British society, writes Karan Thapar for the Hindustan Times. He also asks the question, with reference to Sonia Gandhi, that in 2004, "would India have accepted a PM of Italian origin?"
"The truth is Johnson’s government reflects a deeper and wider change in British society. The most obvious example of this is the media. Many of the faces on BBC World and bylines in British papers are Asian or Black. We don’t read British papers, but we do see the BBC. Here’s a partial list of the anchors and correspondents you can’t have failed to encounter: Matthew Amroliwala, Geeta Gurumurthy, James Coomaraswamy, George Alagiah, Secunder Kermani, Nomia Iqbal, Sameera Hussain, Rajini Vaidyanathan, Amol Rajan, and Yogita Limaye."Karan Thapar in the Hindustan Times
A Parliament for Small Things
In her column for The Indian Express, Tavleen Singh laments the condition of the Indian parliament, claiming that it only makes headlines "when there is hysteria and histrionics" about trivial issues. She also wonders if it is a reflection of the Indian public, which, at least based on primetime TV debates, seems to care about "simple, silly things" and not serious issues affecting society.
"Insisting upon an immediate debate on rising prices was the reason why Opposition MPs have been suspended. Fuel and food prices have risen alarmingly, but why is it not possible for Opposition parties to demand a debate without waving placards and leaping around in the well of the house? Strict punishment for bad behaviour is good, but if the Speaker was acting justly, then some of the leading ladies on the government side should also have been punished."Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
Chess Olympiad Will Motivate Youngsters
Writing for The New Indian Express, Grandmaster R B Ramesh is confident that India hosting the Chess Olympiad is "fantastic for the game's growth" within the country. He also gives credit to the All India Chess Federation (AICF) and the M K Stalin government in Tamil Nadu for getting the tournament ready within a very short period of time.
"I feel this for chess aficionados and enthusiasts would be a moment of reckoning. This is the first time the Olympiad, one of the most prestigious events in chess, is being hosted in India. Every corner of the city is bathed in chess motifs. There are banners, placards, and cut-outs, and the mascot ‘Thambi’ greets everyone on every street corner. In short, a carnival is on in the city and at the venue, Mahabalipuram, famous for its historical significance."R B Ramesh, The New Indian Express
Five Reasons Why Indian Students Prefer To Study Abroad
Talking about the rising trend of Indian students flocking to foreign universities for their higher education, Chetan Bhagat, writing for the Times of India, cautions against criticizing such students for their life decisions. He tries to deconstruct why there is a massive demand for foreign education even at extremely high costs, with regular reports of parents selling their land and assets in order to afford that education.
"One should not judge anyone going abroad to study further. Everyone has a right to pursue their full potential. However, India can stem some of this exodus. We can reform and make Indian colleges more attractive. This will require an understanding of what it truly takes to build an educational institution of repute. At the same time, we must make massive economic growth a national priority, creating enough domestic job opportunities for our youth so that they don’t feel the need to go abroad."Chetan Bhagat, Times of India
Bra, Unhooked: For That Heaven Of Freedom
Talking about how young female students were recently asked to take off their bras before entering a medical examination, Alankrita Shrivastava, writing for the Indian Express, points out how patriarchy continues to dominate Indian society, arguing that "the more things change, the more they remain the same." She also talks about the signficance of the garment, asserting that the bra is "a chronicler of a woman’s journey."
"A woman’s body is her own. And yet this act of forcibly being made to undress is somehow considered okay for reasons of “security”. And if it is a person in authority who is asking for the undressing. What does it then mean to be strip-searched? What rights does the female prisoner have? Can the State force its citizens to reveal themselves to strangers? And invade their privacy in 'public' interest?"Alankrita Shrivastava, the Indian Express
Why Birmingham Put On A Massive Show For CWG
Writing for the Hindustan Times, Mark Tully tried to decode why the city of Birmingham in the UK put in so much effort to launch the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the spectacular manner that it did. He argues that Birmingham wants to come out of London's shadow, with its people wanting "to demonstrate they can do just as well."
"The reason is Birmingham’s wish to shed the title of Britain’s Second City. The people of Birmingham want to demonstrate they can do just as well as London. The motor industry used to be proud of its Birmingham roots, but now it has diminished in size, and many of the remnants have moved to other parts of Britain. In sports, it lacks a global team such as London’s Chelsea, the two Manchester clubs, or Liverpool. Local people are fed up with being described as 'godawful' or being voted as speaking with the worst accent in Britain."Mark Tully, Hindustan Times
We Need To Protect Whistle Blowers
Justice Madan B Lokur, a former judge of the Supreme Court of India, in his piece for The Hindu, emphasises on the need to protect RTI activists across the country, many of whom are being killed and harassed on a daily basis. He also insists that state governments and law-enforcement agencies must proactively complete investigations surrounding such cases of murder and harassment.
"We are living in a time where the government denies the existence of casualties emanating from its acts of omission and commission. This has prompted civil society to maintain lists of persons who lost their lives on account of demonetisation, COVID-19 and now RTI, so that the lives of the people, particularly the poor, are not remembered merely as numbers. We need to move beyond maintaining a count. We need to advocate for and move towards creating a socio-legal system that recognises RTI users under attack as human right defenders and build a framework that facilitates and protects them in their attempt to pursue issues of public interest."Justice Madan B Lokur, The Hindu
More From The Quint
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.