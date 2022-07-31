Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Historian Ram Guha, in his piece for The Telegraph, lashes out at the Indian government's continued silence on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He tries to remind us that "Ukrainians are to the Russians now what the Bangladeshis once were to the Pakistanis," and while we were right to "castigate" the Pakistani army for its "savagery" in 1970-71, India's refusal to condemn the Russian assault would mean complicity in what he calls President Vladimir Putin's "crimes" in Ukraine.