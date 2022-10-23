Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Hijab: Point and Counter point
P Chidambaram, in his weekly column for The Indian Express, tackles what, according to him, lies at the heart of the hijab ‘question’ across the world: the controversy between ‘choice’ and ‘rule.’
In the backdrop of the Indian Supreme Court’s split verdict on the Karnataka hijab ban and increasing protests in Iran against authorities forcing women to wear the headscarf, he explains how women choosing to or not choosing to wear the hijab doesn’t go against public order, decency, morality or health.
The answer then, Chidambaram says, is quite simple:
“Choice represents freedom, dignity, diversity. Rule is often a product of majoritarianism, drive for uniformity. ‘Choice’ will yield to ‘Rule’ in certain situations — public order, decency, morality and health... Absent such grounds, ‘Choice’ must prevail.”P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
The Moron Risk Premium, Brexit and Lessons
What could perhaps be an apt phrase that encapsulates the condition the United Kingdom finds itself in, amid a tanking economy and a leadership contest to replace the country’s shortest-serving prime minister?
‘The moron risk premium,’ writes Shankkar Aiyar, in his piece for The New Indian Express.
The phrase, which characterises the economic costs of political blunders, defines why Britain finds itself where it is and the price paid for Brexit. While Aiyar uses this to hint at the causes of the economic turmoil that Britain the country is faced with, he also says that this offers lessons for a world plagued with uncertainty and disruptions.
“The spectacle of uncertainty witnessed in Britain carries valuable lessons for the developed world on how it approaches the critical issue of labour mobility and migration. Recent events threaten global economic architecture and the developed world will need to do more than preach about the need to preserve rule-based world order. Sustaining the world order calls for equitable partnership in installing a vision of shared prosperity."Shankkar Aiyar, The New Indian Express
Of Good and Evil
As Diwali inches closer and we celebrate the victory of ‘good over evil,’ Tavleen Singh in her piece for The Indian Express offers up a list of evil-doers in the country and urges us to spare a prayer for those who have suffered at their hands.
While “Hindu preachers demanding that Muslims be killed” top her list, “jihadi fanatics who killed innocent men supposedly to avenge their Prophet” come close behind. At number three, are officials who ordered the demolition of homes of Muslims who have not been convicted of any crime. She writes:
“In countries where the rule of law matters more than it does in our dear Bharat Mata, these officials would be in jail for showing such utter disdain for the rule of law. My personal wish this Diwali is that the Prime Minister finally discovers the necessity to speak out, before Diwali next year, against those of his ministers, party colleagues and supporters who have perpetuated without qualm the ugliest form of religiosity. Meanwhile, a very Happy Diwali."Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
Decoding Xi’s Big Speech: The Key Takeaways for India and the World
China’s Communist Party has set the stage for Xi Jinping to extend his rule as China's leader into a second decade, with the conclusion of the week-long 20th Party Congress in Beijing on 22 October.
Jayadeva Ranade, for The Times of India, breaks down his speech addressed to 2,340 delegates and 83 specially invited retired veteran cadres assembled at the Great Hall and points towards:
Xi’s re-assertion that China would be a major global power by the middle of this century
Xi’s references to “external attempts to blackmail, contain, blockade and exert maximum pressure on China,” (without naming the US) while declaring that China would “never yield to coercive power”
No announcement of changes, suggesting the party’s endorsement of Xi’s policies, including the ‘zero-Covid’ policy
Xi’s uncompromising stance on Taiwan when he said “complete reunification of our country must be realised and it can, without doubt, be realised”
Pioneering Thoughts
Historian Ramachandra Guha, for the Telegraph, digs up an obscure professor of Comparative Economics at the Lucknow University, who, in 1922, dealt with themes that speak directly to the environmental crisis that India and the world now confront.
Radhakamal Mukherjee, Guha writes, sheds light on the impact of a troubled ecology on livelihoods, the vital importance of common property resources and the ethic of restraint in a rapidly urbanising world.
“He urged his fellow humans to forge an alliance with the entire range of ecological forces, to curb their quick and [far] reaching exploitative activities by importing new values — the thought for tomorrow, the sacrifice for inhabitants of the region yet unborn. Offered more than eighty years ago, these warnings bear recalling and heeding today."Ramachandra Guha, The Telegraph
Inside Track: Long-Term Vision
In his piece for The Indian Express, Coomi Kapoor, discusses the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) shift of focus from the Congress to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the face of the impending assembly elections in Gujarat.
What’s interesting, Kapoor points out, is how the party’s top brass has been considering AAP’s prospects not just in the assembly elections and 2024 but also in 2029. He says:
“AAP is the only Opposition party gaining momentum all over the country as it has no baggage from the past to answer for. Amit Shah warned that AAP should be contained and not permitted to cross 24 per cent of the vote or the BJP could be in trouble. He cited the example of the phenomenal rise of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra once Sharad Pawar merged his Congress(S) with the Congress(I) in 1986. He added that he was thinking of AAP’s prospects not just in 2024 but also 2029.”Coomi Kapoor, The Indian Express
Unemployment, Moonlighting, Quiet Quitting
While one section miserably deals with unemployment, how does another have the “luxury” of moonlighting across simultaneous jobs? Or better still, work the bare minimum and switch off soon after, as is espoused by the ‘quiet quitting’ phenomenon?
Anuradha Goyal, in her piece for The New Indian Express, says: “it all lies in the attitude.”
“I find it oxymoronic that while one section of the working-age population is struggling to get employed, the other in a similar demographic can find so much work that they can do multiple jobs simultaneously. An attitude to continuously learn and adapt will keep you afloat in the coming times. Those with an attitude to learn ahead of the curve will thrive the most. Hopefully, it will lead to an era of knowledge-driven wisdom."Anuradha Goyal, The New indian Express
Cong’s Kharge Era: Can He & Gandhis Make it Work?
The challenges before the Congress party after its recently concluded elections are many, but, the way the elections were held could be used to counter these obstacles, Shikha Mukherjee writes in her piece for the Deccan Chronicle.
While emphasising that the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat are immediate challenges, she draws attention to how Kharge doesn’t have the time or the breathing space to turn around the party’s fate there. However, there is still hope, because:
“If the Congress is savvy, it will leverage the elections to present itself to voters and opinion leaders across India as a democratic organisation that has the capacity to accommodate and respect debate, differences in views, dissent and even rebellion. It is therefore Mr Kharge’s challenge as much as that of the Gandhis, who like Mr Modi and Mr Shah are the party’s star campaigners, to stop it from haemorrhaging, get it back to being an outfit that is functional rather than dysfunctional.”Shikha Mukherjee , Deccan Chronicle
Bilkis Bano and GN Saibaba: A Tale of Two Injustices
In her piece for The Indian Express, Rekha Sharma compares how convicts in the Bilkis Bano case roam free after their premature release by the Gujarat government, while wheelchair-bound GN Saibaba remains on grounds of the spectre of national security.
She discusses how “hyper-nationalism” is closely linked to both of these cases and in doing so points towards the citizens’ wavering faith in the judicial system just “when it is needed most.”
“We are living in times for which hyper-nationalism is the byword. Nationalism is not the preserve of one political party, nor can it be said that those who think or act differently are necessarily anti-national. Let us hope and pray that our faith in the judicial system is not hurt when it is needed most."Rekha Sharma, The Indian Express
