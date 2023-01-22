Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column in The Indian Express, veteran Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram writes about recent controversies sparked by three Constitutional authorities – Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju – on the powers of the Judiciary and the Executive.

He writes, "I believe that Mr Dhankhar, Mr Birla and Mr Rijiju have read the history of the period from 1967 to 1977. Mr Dhankhar is conflating two separate issues. Whether Parliament can amend every and any provision of the Constitution and whether that is beyond the pale of judicial review is one issue. Whether the judgement of the Supreme Court striking down the 99th Constitution Amendment and the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act was correct is a different issue."