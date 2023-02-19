Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Tavleen Singh, In her weekly column in The Indian Express, writes about the alleged immolation of a 44-year-old woman and her daughter during an anti-encroachment drive in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

"The officials who brought the bulldozer that tore it down say that the women died by suicide. Their family alleges that the hut was deliberately set on fire with them in it. In excellent reportage by India Today I saw the yellow mechanical arm of the bulldozer tearing into the mud and thatch hut just before it catches fire. What is beyond dispute is that Pramila Dixit, 46, and her daughter Neha, 22, did not manage to get out of their burning home," writes Singh.