Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

China: Regime Interests Will Dominate Meet
Start your morning with a steaming cup of tea from across the border. The closely-watched National Congress of the Communist Party of China that gets underway in Beijing on Sunday, 16 October, will outline the party's future plans for the country, Jabin Jacob notes in his piece for Times of India.
Jacob posits that the party-state is not content with economic prosperity or the acknowledgement of its military superiority, but nurtures ambition for global political domination.
"[I]t is important to understand that China under the CPC does not pursue what in normal countries would be seen as ‘national interests’. Rather, it is regime interests – protecting the image of the party and its sustenance in power – that the CPC strives for more than the well-being of ordinary Chinese. At the 20th Party Congress, expect Xi to underline this reality ever more strongly."Jabin Jacobs in Times of India
Will Hindi and Hindu Own India?
Coming to politics closer to home, former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram opines in his piece for The Indian Express that the India in Mr Modi’s pages of history is a Hindu India and the India of Mr Modi’s dreams will be a Hindu India.
"I am happy that the Prime Minister was at the inaugural in Ujjain, but I would like to see the Prime Minister at the renovation/consecration of a Mosque or a Church. I am happy that the Prime Minister spoke eloquently about the spiritual journey of the Hindus, but I would like the Prime Minister to celebrate the spiritual journey of Muslims, Christians and others too."P Chidambaram in The Indian Express
Chidambaram further contends that while the prime minister is exclusively celebrating the Hindu faith, the Home Minister Amit Shah is quietly pushing the Hindi language.
"If I were an Assamese or Malayali, I would feel that I am a half-citizen. If I were also a Muslim or Christian, I would feel that I am a non-citizen," Chidambaram remarks.
The Road Ahead for the Next Congress President
Chanakya, in his piece for The Hindustan Times, argues that tough times lie ahead for the next president of the Congress party, set to be elected on Monday.
"...[I]rrespective of the nature of the election itself and how much influence continues to vest with the Gandhi family – it is almost certain that the first family of the party will continue to retain the levers of power in the party, if in private – the next president of the party will have his task cut out."Chanakya in The Hindustan Times
In addition to internal tests, the new party president will also have to prove their mettle in the upcoming Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the column notes.
A Handbag of Chips, Anyone?
In her column for The Indian Express, Leher Kala hails Balenciaga's 'Lays bag' as a welcome diversion from the global crises otherwise weighing down on the fashion industry.
She interprets the chips-inspired sartorial creation as a clever, populist move which signifies the mundane joys in all our lives:
"[L]ike Coca Cola, chips are a common factor for humanity at large — as an accessory, their conceptual power breaks down the artificial barriers between social hierarchies and classes."Leher Kala in The Indian Express
Why It’s Not Ok for Kapil Dev and His Audience To Laugh at Mental Health Issues
Former cricketer Kapil Dev undid a lot of hard work when he recently implied that sportspersons don’t bemoan their mental health, argues Sandip Roy in his column for Times of India.
"And somewhere out there some depressed young person crawled even more tightly into their shell not because of Kapil Dev’s comments but because everyone around him reinforced his views with their smiles and applause. Or their silence. No one interjected, not even gently, when he airily said if you have passion, then you shouldn’t have pressure."Sandip Roy in Times of India
Roy further contends that the most damage Kapil Dev inflicted was probably on his own reputation.
Is the Centre Fair in Imposing Cuts in Borrowing Limits of States Retrospectively?
Telangana Minister T Harish Rao, in his piece for The Deccan Chronicle, questions the recent decision of the Centre on altering the borrowing limits of the states, thereby penalising the states for their fiscal discipline.
"While there is no denying the need to regulate off-budget borrowings serviced from budgets, states are aggrieved over the manner such regulation is imposed on them retrospectively and in a discretionary manner. In fact, the Centre had indulged in such borrowings indiscriminately mostly to fund subsidies and other revenue expenditure."T Harish Rao in The Deccan Chronicle
With the unanticipated cuts in their entitled borrowing limits, states will face immense problems in implementing their budgets and are left with no option but to cut down their capital expenditures, Rao predicts.
Inflation and the Risks of Freebie Politics
The economic crises in Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom carry lessons for India, Shankkar Aiyar observes in his piece for The New Indian Express. The rise of freebie politics threatens the fragile state of India’s balance sheet, he writes.
"Indeed the expansion of promise politics – targeting specific voting classes, from the unemployed to the aged, across over 15 states – is visible in the expanding list of schemes and in data on fiscal conduct of states. And no political party can claim innocence. There is no disputing the distress at the bottom of the pyramid. As this column observed, the critical factor is the need to align public expenditure with a public and not political purpose."Shankkar Aiyar in The New Indian Express
The global scenario illuminates the need to contain the build-up of deficits and debt driven up by competitive populism, Aiyar states.
Why Mohan Bhagwat’s Words Ring Hollow
Alluding to the recent remarks of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, where he called for discarding of "varna and jaati," Suraj Yengde opines in his piece for The Indian Express that the Sangh supremo's statements carry no substance.
"Given that the RSS has not actively tried to abolish caste from society, the hierarchical varna structure is still sanctified by its cadres. The sworn Hindus do not challenge the atrocities against Dalits. When cases such as Hathras happen, the honesty of Dr Bhagwat’s words rings hollow. They are merely a side talk by the RSS trying to shadow BJP and reiterate that they’re still the ones who call the shots."Suraj Yengde in The Indian Express
While the RSS is often the caretaker of anything social for the Right, it seems to be losing ground on some matters to the Modi-Shah duo, Yengde notes.
Energy Crisis in European Winter
Europe, which has been severely impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war, has realised that reversing decades of dependence on Russian oil and gas is not a simple matter, Ashok Sajjanhar writes in his piece for The New Indian Express.
"Today Europe is struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep economic recession. Russia has choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas used by the continent for years to run industries, generate electricity and heat homes."Ashok Sajjanhar in The New Indian Express
While the continent has managed to fill 85 percent of its storage for winter with the help of LNG and diminished consumption because of high prices, the next half year is destined to be particularly challenging for Europe, forecasts Sajjanhar.
