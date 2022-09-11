Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Tavleen Singh writes in her column in The Indian Express that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "failed to project himself as someone who truly understands that pluralism is the glue that has held India together through some very bad times."

She further argues that if Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo' padyatra somehow becomes a way of convincing Indians that only the Congress party represents the pluralism that Indian democracy needs to survive, "then it will have achieved more than any other attempt at revival or reinvention of the party of our freedom movement."