Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his weekly column for The Indian Express, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram writes a scathing review of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat Model of development, one of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s top campaign pillars before the state goes to polls in December.

The former finance minister claims that the state’s “double engine government,” declining growth rate and principle of ‘no apology, no resignation,’ as seen during the Morbi bridge collapse, makes the model an apt example of what not to do.