Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his column for The Telegraph, author Mukul Kesavan delves into a pet peeve of his when it comes to football fandom — having to wrap his head around the all-too-common phenomenon of players switching sides after being ‘bought’ by a club. Arsenal is set to play against Chelsea this weekend, and as a fan of the former, Kesavan isn’t quite sure how to suddenly switch from cheering for the former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to having to boo him, now that he has been bought by the latter.