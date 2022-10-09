Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Sports columnist Sandeep Dwivedi, in his piece for the Indian Express, uses the Magnus Carlsen-Hans Niemann cheating controversy to provide a little history about Chess while simultaneously pointing out the "cloak-and-dagger air" about the game. He writes about how the Soviets were encouraged to pursue Chess as a game of logic and reasoning in order to "wean them away from religion," and even narrates an exciting tale about the time when two Soviet grandmasters — an insider and a defector — faced off in 1978.