Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Historian Mukul Kesavan, in his piece for The Telegraph, paints a vivid picture of Shahi Tharoor's "conventional" rise to success as a politician, while inspecting his chances (or the lack thereof) of winning the Congress president elections against Mallikarjun Kharge. Kesavan opines that "the case against Tharoor virtually writes itself," but in the "unlikely" event that the Congress MP emerges victorious, the grand old party will appear less dead than it currently does.