Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

T N Ninan writes in his column for Business Standard that India has to "destroy less of the old" in order to meet the net-zero goals. He argues that India being a late-comer in this race has an unplanned advantage.

He further writes that some businesses will suffer in this de-carbnonisation of human activity. But these could spur longer-term lifestyle changes. Like moving away from metros in newer places with supporting infrastructure. While the Ukraine conflict has pushed many countries to carbon dependence, Ninan states that countries still have to meet emission targets and are prompting incentives and subsidies for these investments.