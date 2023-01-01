Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
The Economy We Will Take Into 2023
In his year-ender piece for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram looks back on how the financial crisis of 2008 determined the course of action for 2009. Inferring that the “unusual concatenation of events of 2022” will determine the course of 2023, he makes sharp predictions for the coming year.
I am afraid the government is yet to realise that things not under its control outweigh the things under its control. The Russia-Ukraine war, the disruption of supply chains, commodity prices especially the price of oil, and the new variants of the coronavirus mean that India will step into a world of uncertainty in 2023.P Chidambaram for The Indian Express
Peace or ‘Permacrisis’: What’s the 2023 Mantra?
In his column for Deccan Chronicle, Manish Tewari speculates about whether the new year will see more conflicts, threats of war, increasing poverty and a new variant of Covid-19? Referring to Collins Dictionary's word of the year, “Permacrisis”, he writes that we as we lived through numerous upheavals in 2022.
The year 2023 will bring with it numerous geopolitical, economic, and security challenges. It remains to be seen whether these challenges will lead to a more peaceful world order or throw the world into a permanent state of conflict or “permacrises”.Manish Tewari for Deccan Chronicle
Inner Turmoil
In his piece for The Telegraph, TM Krishna asks pertinent questions about the sentiments of hate and anger; whether the sentiment has emerged from the recent past or if it has been aggravated the "incessant multiple and multidirectional bombardment".
Hate often hides behind words such as pride and strength and, consequently, its true nature is oblique. Social conditioning has forced us to believe that the set to which we belong determines who we are as human beings. Belongings are defined by identity groups that we have structured. The group-name tags that we wear are who we are. Which means we are not free in mind or action. Our every thought is predetermined by a mini-mob mindset.TM Krishna for The Telegraph
Ignore India, Restore Bharat in 2023
In his piece for The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla writes India can expect new grammar, innovative adjectives and new nouns in place of old ones to define the New Year and the years thereafter. For instance, he opines that the word secularism would vanish and nationalism will find a place of pride.
But the Indian Constitution that defines “India that is Bharat” promotes two different identities. Let Modi take credit for dropping India and retaining just Bharat. Let India, a British noun, be buried, and a new Bharat emerge, which has no caste, community or class.Prabhu Chawla for The New Indian Express
Where China is Headed and What it Means for India
In a piece for The Indian Express, Ashutosh Varshney deems Xi Jinping’s re-coronation for a third term as President of the People’s Republic of China, as one of the most important developments of the year. He questions whether Xi is prioritising economics over security, or whether it is the other way round.
As India debates the latest border clashes with China, Delhi should keep in mind that China has moved to a security over economics mode, making a Chinese compromise less likely. But whether Taiwan, China’s prime security focus, makes China-India border problems more or less manageable remains wholly unclear. It could go either way.Ashutosh Varshney for The Indian Express
G20 Presidency: A Crucial Responsibility
Frank F Islam writes in Hindustan Times, about India's G20 Presidency, while shedding light on some of the reasons that make it crucial.
The G20 summit will be the biggest multilateral event held in New Delhi in four decades, the last being the 7th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in 1983. Nearly 100 nations attended that event, chaired by PM Indira Gandhi. But unlike the summit of nearly defunct NAM, which Gandhi used to flex India’s ideological muscle, PM Modi is likely to use the G20 platform to showcase the country’s economic muscle and convert the challenge of G20 presidency into an opportunity to move India to the forefront of world leaders.Frank F Islam for Hindustan Times
Justice for James
In a piece for The Telegraph, Ramachandra Guha succinctly writes about C.L.R. James, a cricket writer, social historian, and the author of a landmark book on the slave uprising in Haiti. Referring to John Williams’ recent book on James, he writes that James had long deserved a biographer who could do full justice to his life.
As Williams was completing this biography, the Black Lives Matter protests were gathering shape in the US and elsewhere. Williams thought this coincidence proof of his subject’s prescience: thus, as he writes here, the ideas that James “put forward in his own time — of the importance of identity alongside class, of rebellion coming from below, of the leading roles of Black people, women and youth in political struggle — have gradually made their way to the forefront of political thinking”.Ramachandra Guha for The Telegraph
This New Year, A Peek Into an AI-Driven Future
In his piece for The Indian Express, Nigam Nuggehalli ponders on what AI will bring for future generations. He addresses the “ethical headache” that students are likely to deal with in coming years.
The stronger the role of AI in your lives, the more it will chip away at your personalities. If your work products are not really yours, how are you going to build your authentic selves?Nigam Nuggehalli for The Indian Express
Celebrating Unsung Freedom Fighters
“They are foot soldiers who watched a new era in the Independence movement emerge with the arrival of Gandhi,” writes Mark Tully for Hindustan Times, referring to renowned journalist P Sainath’s book The Last Heroes: Foot Soldiers of Indian Freedom.
In his prologue, Singh asked, “Is it that the colonial frame which was kept intact post-Independence became a strangulating hand to crush the notion of freedom?” I would say the answer to that is “yes”. But Sainath suggests it’s not too late to commit ourselves to a Gandhian nation, a country where the masses who fought for it are remembered and inspire Indians to win freedom and the Independence they have got.Mark Tully for Hindustan Times
