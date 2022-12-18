Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Should Parliament Codify Basic Structure Doctrine?
In his piece for Deccan Chronicle, lawyer and former Union Minister Manish Tewari offers a solution to the ongoing stand-off between the judiciary and executive on judicial appointments, “frivolous public interest litigations” and bail hearings:
Amending the constitution to make the Basic Structure Doctrine a part of it.
Simply put, the basic structure doctrine says that any constitutional amendment passed “by a legislature can be voided if it infringes certain basic features of the Constitution.”
“What the basic structure doctrine does is provide a bulwark against the destruction of those features of the Constitution which provide its identity. Indeed, these features undergirded the framers' work while drafting its various provisions. It is the promise on which the functioning of our polity rests. And as long as the Constitution carries on, the polity will endure.”Manish Tewari for Deccan Chronicle
Now, What Do We Do With All Those Naughty Sanskrit Writers!
Over the last week, the movie Pathaan has garnered controversy for showing Deepika Padukone in a saffron dress in a steamy song with Shah Rukh Khan.
In her satirical piece for Deccan Herald, Anusha S Rao, points out that if slighting saffron dresses or robes is cause for offence, she has another group of “illustrious targets toward whom it should rightly be directed”:
Sanskrit poets who constantly critiqued monks in saffron robes.
Citing examples of the works of poets Kshemendra and Mahendravarman, she says:
“Let us leave those who are quick to take offence here -- they have a long and arduous task ahead. They must get started with searching for and then banning centuries of Sanskrit satirists before they can get to non-existent offences by Bollywood actors, don’t you think?”
When Sport and Nationalism Collide on the Pitch, and Off It
Gautam Bhatia, in his piece for The Times of India, elucidates the tussle between homeland loyalty and citizenship allegiance that perpetually plagues sports and how this has especially played out at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
Making a larger point about how sports is used to further a nationalist agenda, he explains how a Kashmiri cricketer playing for India bowling poorly against Pakistan, will be quickly labelled a traitor, and booed by the Indian audience.
He hints at how this “creates unbridgeable divides in personal loyalty and national allegiance” and how “mixing and matching a varied citizenry in world tournaments” is perhaps the answer.
“Could mixing and matching a varied citizenry in world tournaments work? As in league games, where Nigerians play in the German Bundesliga, Egyptians in the English Premier League, and Australians in India’s IPL, a melting pot of race, religion and nationality, may be the preferable egalitarian format for future international sport. To arrive at the correct formula might require an ingenious sports algorithm; but if that is what it takes to return the beautiful game to what it once was, so be it.”Gautam Bhatia for The Times of India
It’s Still the Boss’s Call, Cong or BJP
Although sworn enemies, both the Congress’ and BJP’s politics and successes rely on their supreme leaders alone, Prabhu Chawla writes for The New Indian Express.
In the Congress, the appointment of Sukhvinder Singh Sukku as the Chief Minister in Himachal Pradesh shows that despite Mallikarjun Kharge being the “notional party chief,” it is the Gandhi family that takes the final call.
“Obviously, merit, capability and verisimilitude as the traits of a credible parliamentarian still have no place in the Gandhi-managed eco-system,” he writes.
Further, the BJP’s loss in the recently held Himachal Pradesh election, shows how “PM Modi is indeed its most powerful engine.”
The party’s debacle indicates that if Modi had spent more time electioneering in the state, it would've returned to power, Chawla says.
“Modi is the first engine of the national bandwagon with the most horsepower and fuel economy. Voters don't trust local party leaders that well. Since over a dozen states go to the polls before 2024, sequencing the Double Engine narrative poses a big challenge for BJP. Unless they find an equally turbocharged second engine as Modi, no double engine is likely to take the BJP limo all the way to the mantralayas.”
The Case for Disbanding Public Health in Its Current Form
What is ailing our public health systems across the world?
“Government-corporate partnership, Censoring and blacklisting opponents, Disregarding scientific principles and knowledge, Harming workers and the poor, Scapegoating,” writes Sanjeev Sablok in his piece for The Times of India.
He goes on to make a case for how the public health system is used for private gain through absolute lack of accountability – the gross mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic being only one among many examples.
“In March 2020, Sweden showed us how public health should be managed ethically. But the rest of public health entered the territory in which the now-universally-castigated former “scientific discipline” of eugenics is placed. Eugenics breaches essential ethics and causes enormous harm to the fabric of mankind. Likewise, public health has breached ethics, killed millions worldwide and terrorised billions over the past three years.”Sanjeev Sablok for The Times of India
Life and Liberty in The Bhima Koregaon Case
Reports of evidence being planted in the computers of at least three accused in the Bhima Koregaon case – Father Stan Swamy being the latest example – suggests “institutional hacking,” Prantik Kanjilal writes in The New Indian Express.
Although it remains to be seen if these reports hold value in trial since the hearings are yet to begin, what it does, Kanjilal explains, is indicates the ability of the state to “deny life and liberty with the active aid of hackers and the passive aid of a Supreme Court.”
And how is that?
“The Supreme Court has conveniently forgotten that it has the power to intervene suo motu on matters concerning life and liberty, the most fundamental rights. It is an indictment of both the party in power and the courts. The law may take its course, but it must not take its time. Certainly not to the extent that a detained person’s allotted time on Earth runs out, as it did in Swamy’s case.”
Defeating Hindutva
It is often said that Hindutva is the negation of Hinduism and veteran historian Ramachandra Guha, in his piece for The Telegraph, uses the example of an Englishwoman-turned-Indian to illustrate this.
Mira Behn, who came to India in 1925 and worked alongside Gandhi throughout the freedom struggle, vehemently questioned what the end game of these religious fundamentalists calling themselves ‘Hindus’ was and lamented about how these fundamentalists had turned the country into “a land of darkness.”
Yet, she refused to give up hope and wrote: "The Hindu nature will first regain its balance, and realize that it has been led into the darkness by a fanatical group of people who have become poisoned by the very thing they detest."
Guha points out how Mira Behn’s apprehensions and hope are relevant now more than ever and leaves us with this lingering question:
“Can the Hindu mind regain its balance, shed its belief in its religious and political supremacy, and truly embrace the secular and pluralistic ideals of the freedom struggle?”
At Kota, a Collective Failure
In light of three students in Kota dying by suicide, Avijit Pathak, writing for The Indian Express, points out that responsibility for the deaths in fact, lies, with all of us.
He urges us to introspect about why, despite widespread knowledge about the way the “ugly education industry” in Kota functions, suicides continue. And, in doing so, comes up with a list of rather uncomfortable truths. He says:
As teachers, we must regain our agency, articulate our critical and life-affirming voice through our innovative pedagogic practices, and open the windows of consciousness of young students. As parents, we ought to ask uncomfortable questions about the values of success we inculcate. And as citizens, we must make the political class accountable for its failure to address the aspirations of youngsters.
Funding the Energy Transition: India’s G20 presidency Must Follow Lessons from COP27
Why must India pay heed to lessons from COP27 when it comes to its G20 presidency?
In her piece for The Indian Express, Suranjali Tandon tells us how COP 27 was a spectacle of distractions and how experts from around the world assembled in the comforts of their echo chambers and reiterated the inadequacies of the system.
Developed countries chose to sideline India's call to phase down all fossil fuels and it is because of this that during G-20 there needs to be better on the pathway to net zero, Tandon adds.
"With India chairing the G-20 this year, the question of phasing down coal will be asked repeatedly. The learnings from COP27 must inform the G-20 presidency. The principle of common but differentiated responsibility should not be traded for the promise of finance."
