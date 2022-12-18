Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

In his piece for Deccan Chronicle, lawyer and former Union Minister Manish Tewari offers a solution to the ongoing stand-off between the judiciary and executive on judicial appointments, “frivolous public interest litigations” and bail hearings:

Amending the constitution to make the Basic Structure Doctrine a part of it.

Simply put, the basic structure doctrine says that any constitutional amendment passed “by a legislature can be voided if it infringes certain basic features of the Constitution.”