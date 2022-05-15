Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

“Those poor people — the children of a lesser god — have been forgotten by the present government,” wrote P Chidambaram in his column for The Indian Express, as he analysed the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS 5) data. In doing so, he broke the data into the two categories — good news, not-so-good news and news that raise questions.

The good news he shared, citing the data, includes that India’s population is not rowing at an alarming rate anymore, the percentage of children born in an institution had gone up from 78.9 per cent to 88.6 per cent, and more girl children were being welcomed into families. The bad news, alarmingly enough, included that “after 75 years of Independence, one-half of the population cannot be engaged in jobs and businesses of the 21st century that require higher education, advanced technology and superior skills.”

The third category had to do with claims such as increase in the percentage of households with ‘an improved drinking water source’ and ‘improved sanitation facility.’