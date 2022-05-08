Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Commenting on the Roe vs Wade controversy in the United States, P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, writes that the original judgment of 1973 had "stood by the people and upheld the right of women to privacy."

Maintaining that the resolution of the matter was an example of how a mature democracy must handle differences – between the legislature and the judiciary – over the meaning and scope of laws, Chidambaram states that a number of decisions with a lasting impact on liberty have been pending before the Supreme Court of India.