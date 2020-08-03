Govt Struggling to Stitch a Cohesive Narrative Post Galwan Clash

The government of the day has tied itself up in intractable knots on the Indo-China situation, with clearly contradicting statements. The only pertinent question ought to be the official confirmation of the status quo ante on ground. Unfortunately the same is sought to be obfuscated by semantics, political rhetoric, whataboutery or deflective shenanigans like the thundering ‘breaking news’ on the arrival of five Rafale fighter planes.

Anything that can be milked and postured towards building a reassuring political narrative is invoked and uncomfortable details are rubbished as irrelevant, ‘demoralising our soldiers’ or even plain ‘anti-national’.

While politicians are entitled to their own opinions, they are not entitled to their own facts – the facts are what they are, and no amount of spin doctoring can salvage the reality.