South India's Governance Crisis: Will BJP's Governor Vs Govt Anti-Opp Plot Work?

The much-bandied quest for an opposition-mukt India could have led to this unprecedented dissonance in the Centre-State relationship and fronting the same on behalf of the ruling dispensation in the relatively ‘Un-mukt’ (opposition-ruled) region of the South States, are the appointed Governors.

It would be naïve to say that this is a new trend. It can be safely said that no government since independence would have had the magnanimity of appointing any gubernatorial appointee who had differed with them, overtly.

Equally, it would be untrue to say that almost all of them had demonstrated obsequiousness or blatant partisanship. Some did, many didn’t. The same could be said of almost all other Constitutional (read, apolitical offices) like the President or other governmental institutions like the Bureaucracy, Armed Forces etc.