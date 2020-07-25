‘Crossed All Limits’: Morals Define Law In Women Convicts’ Case

A girl walked into the Najafgarh police station on 9 Feb 2014 and had asked for help to get her documents from a man named Rajpal in Rohtak. She then went on to narrate her story and said she had been kidnapped by Bedwal in 2009 and sold into prostitution after he raped her. She was sold to Sonu Punjaban later and spent more than two months in her “charge”. At the time of her kidnapping, she was 12 years old. When her story was turned into a police complaint, she was 17. A minor.

The girl was taken to her parents’ house in Gandhinagar. But a few months later, she left. Her parents filed a missing persons complaint at the police station. But for three years, she would remain missing.

According to the police, she wasn’t able to adjust. There was stigma she couldn’t bear. And then, there were the alleged threats from the people she had accused. She was experiencing withdrawal from the various drugs she had been administered while she rotated amongst many pimps. In the judgment, one of the drugs is identified as Alprax, an anti-depressant.

“Her sister was about to get married and she didn’t want her presence to affect that,” said DCP Bhisham Singh.

So, she left and went to live with some people in Yamuna Vihar where she worked as a sex worker, as per the police. In 2017, the police were finally able to trace her. She was rehabilitated. She got married, bore a child and is now living with her parents after the man she was married to dumped her because his parents weren’t ready to reconcile with the victim’s past.

The victim was found in November and the police arrested Sonu Punjaban on 25 Dec 2017.