Sidhu Moose Wala Case: What are the Hiccups in Goldy Brar’s Extradition?

The killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala has generated a media frenzy for varied reasons, including because of the unabashedness with which credit was claimed. A formal investigation will bring out the truth but hastening to conclusions needs to be avoided. It is not uncommon in the underworld to claim credit for crimes one hasn’t committed – your ‘stocks’ skyrocket and the fear rakes in bigger ‘moolah’. It is this fear that fuels the industry.

Law & order and security are a ‘work in progress’, and perhaps no more credit or discredit is due to political leadership than is made out. Of course, clarity of thought, direction and removing political interference help, but in the final analysis, it is police professionalism that is on the guillotine. Both in the pre- and post-incident phases, how efficient and organised the police is makes all the difference.