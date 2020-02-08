‘Shikara’: Pandits’ Pain Shown With Empathy. What About Politics?

At the same time, the film does a shoddy job of contextualising the political scenario of Kashmir before and at the time of the exodus. A passing reference to the election of 1987 as the main reason for the breakout of militancy, is too simplistic. It doesn’t refer to the communal riots of 1986 that happened in Anantnag nor does it take into consideration the growing influence of the Islamist organisations like Jamaat e Islami which had muddied the waters much earlier than 1987. Or for that matter the political upheaval afflicting rest of the country. There is no reference to the fact that the government at the center was an alliance government of the BJP, how very little was done to save and later on rehabilitate the community. Somehow the American president is the central political figure of film and the eight prime ministers of India who have failed the Pandits, don’t deserve even a whisper of criticism. For a subject that dominates the national discourse, the film is politically too shy!

Shikara does a great job of depicting the culture of Kashmir in a realistic sense. The scene of Shiv and Shanti's wedding is a delight to watch. Some of the scenes are so real that you can smell and feel Kashmir. For instance, in one moment, where Shanti tastes freshly cooked Rogan Josh off her palms, one is transcended to a Kashmiri daankuth (kitchen). Overall, the acting is stupendous without pretence or the burden of appearing genuine.