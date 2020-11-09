A Post-Trump US: Can The World Expect Reversal Of ‘America First’?

President Trump’s belligerence on trade, his cancellation of assorted international trade negotiations, his willingness to impose tariffs and launch trade wars against friend and foe alike, should be supplanted by a more co-operative style of economic diplomacy. With the global economy reeling from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, revival is going to require more co-operation and less confrontation, and many will hope that Biden will be more inclined to provide it.

India, too, would welcome all of these developments, even if the ‘bromance’ between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought in an unduly personalised tone into the Indo-US relationship, accentuated by Modi’s pronouncing “Ab ki baar, Trump Sarkar” at the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston in 2019.

For a number of reasons, however, Indo-US relations are rock-solid and likely to prove impervious to a change of government at either end. India has been a priority for both Democrats and Republican presidents in the last twenty years – Clinton and Obama on the one hand, Bush and Trump on the other – and in New Delhi, the importance of relations with the US has been emphasised by both Congress-led and BJP governments.

The two countries have no significant differences on either strategic issues or economic ones, and in fact have been showcasing increasing convergence on the US concept of the ‘Indo-Pacific’, with the strengthening of the Quadrilateral arrangement that links them to Australia and Japan. Security co-operation, intelligence sharing and even a measure of technological partnership had all grown under Trump and can be expected to continue under Biden, even if the Democrats are likely to tone down the harshness of the current Administration’s rhetoric towards China.