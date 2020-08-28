NEET, JEE 2020: Why BJP Must Listen To Reason – And The Opposition

The NEET and JEE were originally scheduled for April and May 2020, but have been postponed twice since then. This means the government thought it wise to postpone these huge examinations when COVID cases in India were at 50,000, but thinks it perfectly reasonable to crowd thousands of students together in packed exam halls when the case count has crossed 3.3 million.

This is illogical and dangerous: the scientific consensus on COVID-19 clearly states that large events should not be held at this stage, and that everyone should avoid crowds and thus reduce the chance for this deadly virus to spread. It is obvious that, in the name of public health, the NEET and JEE must not be held in person.

We have seen the chaos of the alternative play out before, with the in-person administration of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) exams in July. I had written to the Chief Minister of Kerala in advance of the exams’ administration, expressing my deep concerns about the risk of infection and requesting a postponement. My request was ignored, and disaster ensued.

With no attempts to enforce social distancing requirements or limit the number of attendees, the examination led to huge crowding at centres in Kerala (by both exam-takers and their parents or escorts) and resulted in a spike in COVID cases.