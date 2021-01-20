Team India Represents A ‘New India’ That Politicians Could Look To

Setting: a ground where India has never won (and where harsh quarantine restrictions make the tourists feel unwelcome). The pace-friendly Gabba is expected to be a happy hunting ground for the hosts. The Aussies haven’t lost to anyone in Brisbane in 33 years.

The rivals: a formidable team that had just crushed Pakistan and New Zealand, reinforced by the return of Smith and Warner and the rise of ace batsman Labuschagne, and boasting arguably the fieriest pace bowling attack of our times, featuring Hazlewood, Starc and the world Number 1-ranked Cummins. As a bonus, they also have the top spinner in the sport, the crafty Lyon, playing his landmark 100th test and just four away from taking his haul to 400 Test wickets.

Against them, an India side hobbled by injury, deprived of its charismatic captain who had gone off on paternity leave, humiliated in the First Test by being bowled out for 36, the lowest score in their long and chequered history. A coven of experts, mostly ex-cricketers, predicted they will lose the series 4-0. They pulled off a surprise win in the second Test, but had to battle like mauled tigers to stave off defeat in the third and snatch a draw by the skin of their gritted teeth.