Govt’s COVID Mess Ruined Our Self-Respect. How to ‘be Positive’? 

This also explained India’s obsession with ‘strategic autonomy’ and non-alignment in foreign policy (others had decided our place in the world for the last two centuries, so we were not going to let anyone else dictate our policies) as well as ‘self-reliance’ in economics (you say you want to trade with us, but that’s what the East India Company said too, and they ended up ruling us; so, foreign capitalists stay away!) Self-respect, withheld from Indians by the colonial subjecthood that was all the British were willing to confer upon them, had to be restored at any price.

Such an attitude was not compatible, in the early years after Independence, with the country’s dependence on foreign aid to overcome its chronic shortages of food and its efforts to overcome the crippling poverty that devastated the lives of hundreds of millions of Indians. But the ‘Green Revolution’ of the 1960s quadrupled agricultural output and India no longer needed to live, in the contemptuous phrase, “from ship to mouth”. Self-reliance in agriculture was followed by a boom in industry and services after economic liberalisation in the 1990s.

The difference that this made was encapsulated in the decision of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to decline foreign assistance to cope with the Asian tsunami of 2004. Not only was India capable of dealing with the consequences of the disaster with its own resources, but it sent humanitarian aid to other affected countries, notably Sri Lanka and Indonesia, with Indian ships joining the relief efforts of the developed nations. India’s aid programmes (or ‘development co-operation’, as New Delhi preferred to call them) for poor countries grew exponentially during the first decade of the new century, along with its increased GDP.